Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway to open on THIS date: Check toll rates, speed limit, and travel time

The new expressway between Lucknow and Kanpur has almost finished its construction and is expected to begin operations shortly after the completion of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. When complete, this new expressway should change the travel time between the cities significantly.

The total cost of construction for the entire 63-km long, six-lane access-controlled corridor from the Amausi area in Lucknow to the Azad Chowk area in Kanpur was approximately Rs 3,700,000,000.

Today's travel between Lucknow and Kanpur takes approximately 2.5 to 3 hours (long delays due to high levels of vehicle traffic along the route). When operational, the new expressway should reduce the travel time between the two cities to approximately 35-45 minutes (the NHAI has established a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour on the new expressway to encourage greater traffic flow).

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Below is the proposed toll rate listed by the NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finalised a comprehensive toll structure for the new expressway, offering varying rates based on vehicle classification and journey type.

For those driving personal vehicles such as cars, Jeeps, or SUVs, a single trip will cost ₹275, while a 24-hour return journey is available at a discounted rate of ₹415.

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) will be charged ₹445 for a one-way crossing and ₹670 for a round trip.

Heavier transport, including buses and trucks, will see a one-way fee of ₹935 and a return fee of ₹1,405.

Finally, for Heavy Construction Machinery (HCM), the toll is set at ₹1,020 for a single journey, with the return trip costing ₹1,530.

Restrictions and safety on vehicles

The expressway's speed and safety require limitations to four-wheeled and heavy vehicles.

Vehicles that are banned include two-wheeled (motorcycle or scooter) vehicles; three-wheeled (auto or rickshaw) vehicles; and all small vehicles, including any vehicle that has been classified as slow-moving, on the primary lane of the expressway.

The purpose of these restrictions is to eliminate any potential accidents on a roadway that has a 120 km/hour speed limit.

Great benefit to commuters

Many regular commuters and logistics providers will greatly benefit from this new expressway, which can help reduce time spent driving while using existing overloaded city streets due to high traffic volume. This new route will also provide significant fuel savings. The final safety inspection is in progress, and an inauguration date announcement will follow soon after.

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