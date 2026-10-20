/Lucknow’s Shiva Sharma death case: Who is model Shraddha Dubey, arrested with sister and driver in Nagpur?

Lucknow: Model Shraddha Dubey, who was wanted in the death case of Lucknow’s Shiva Sharma and had been absconding, has been arrested in Nagpur by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Lucknow police, with assistance from the Nagpur police. Her sister, Rashmi Dubey, and driver Danish have also been taken into custody. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to the arrest of each of the three accused.