/Lucknow’s Shiva Sharma death case: Who is model Shraddha Dubey, arrested with sister and driver in Nagpur?

Lucknow: Model Shraddha Dubey, who was wanted in the death case of Lucknow’s Shiva Sharma and had been absconding, has been arrested in Nagpur by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Lucknow police, with assistance from the Nagpur police. Her sister, Rashmi Dubey, and driver Danish have also been taken into custody. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to the arrest of each of the three accused.
Sharma, 27, was a cafe owner in Lucknow who was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Shraddha. According to reports, the two had been living together for around two months. On October 9, he died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment in the city’s Hazratganj area. His death led to a police investigation, with Shraddha named as a prime accused. She has denied wrongdoing and claimed that he died by suicide.
The arrests were made on the Nagpur-Wardha Road following a joint operation that began on Monday (October 19) night, according to the police. The three accused are named in the case registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.
The police said that the necessary legal formalities were being completed before the accused were brought to Lucknow. They will be produced before a court as part of the procedure for their transfer and further investigation.
The Lucknow police confirmed that Shraddha, Rashmi and Danish had been arrested in Nagpur with the support of local police and the UP STF. All three had been declared wanted, with a reward of Rs 50,000 announced for each.
Their arrest follows a period during which the police faced questions over the delay in tracing Shraddha. The investigation has also led to administrative action within the Lucknow police force, including changes in the postings of senior officers.
The arrests are expected to help investigators question the accused about the circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death and establish the sequence of events.
Before her arrest, Shraddha had spoken about the case and denied any role in Sharma’s death. She claimed that the man had died by suicide and blamed his financial difficulties and mounting debt for his decision.
She also said that an examination of CCTV footage would establish her innocence.
The delay in arresting the accused had prompted action within the Lucknow police administration. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Veer was removed from his post and attached to police headquarters. Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma was also moved from his existing assignment and given charge as ACP (Crime).
The Lucknow Police Commissionerate also reshuffled the work responsibilities of four ACPs. Earlier, Vikram Singh, the station house officer of Hazratganj police station, had been sent to the police lines.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.