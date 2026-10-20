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  • /Lucknow’s Shiva Sharma death case: Who is model Shraddha Dubey, arrested with sister and driver in Nagpur?

Lucknow’s Shiva Sharma death case: Who is model Shraddha Dubey, arrested with sister and driver in Nagpur?

The death of the Lucknow cafe owner led to a murder investigation and a search for the model. She has denied involvement and claimed he died by suicide. The case has also prompted changes in the Lucknow police administration over delays in the arrests.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 05:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
Lucknow’s Shiva Sharma death case: Who is model Shraddha Dubey, arrested with sister and driver in Nagpur?
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Lucknow’s Shiva Sharma death case: Who is model Shraddha Dubey, arrested with sister and driver in Nagpur?
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