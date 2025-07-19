Lucknow School Van Driver Held For Alleged Digital Rape Of 4-Year-Old Girl

A 4-year-old girl was allegedly digitally raped by her school van driver in Lucknow's Indiranagar area, police said on Saturday.

What is digital rape?

‘Digital rape’ refers to the non-consensual penetration of a person’s private parts with fingers or toes. In this context, “digital” means the digits of the hand or foot, rather than having any connection to technology.

Police Action

The accused, identified as Mohd Arif, has been arrested, ANI reported, quoting DCP (East) Shashank Singh.

The incident reportedly took place on July 14. According to the FIR, Arif also threatened the child’s family with death if they approached authorities.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | A 4-year-old girl was digital raped allegedly by her school van driver in Lucknow. DCP (East) Shashank Singh says that FIR has been registered and accused driver, Mohd Arif has been arrested.



Picture of the accused, Mohd Arif released by the Police.

School manager Sandeep Kumar has also been named as an accused, and sections of the BNS, POCSO Act, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked.

Mother’s Account of the Incident

According to the child's mother, she discovered the crime after her daughter complained of pain.

"The school had provided me with the van... My child complained of pain in her private parts... On examination, I found that she had suffered an injury," the mother of the child said.

The child's mother alleged that the school administration initially tried to downplay the incident and discouraged complaints, claiming it would harm the child's future and the school's reputation.

"I complained to the principal, who said she would talk about it. When I took the child to the doctor, the doctor said that whatever the child had said was done to her and something was inserted in her private parts. The school said that complaining would ruin the child's future and the school's reputation, after which they suggested of collectively complaining about the driver," ANI quoted the child's mother as saying.

#WATCH | Lucknow | On 4-year-old girl digital raped by school van driver, mother of the victim says, "The school had provided me with the van... My child complained of pain in her private parts... On examination, I found that she had suffered an injury. I complained to the…

The child's mother alleged that her family was threatened with abduction and subjected to caste-based abuse when they confronted the driver and the school management.

"I waited for two days but no action was taken by the school and the driver called again to pick the child for school. When we confronted him, he harassed us in front of the school and made casteist remarks. We were threatened with abduction, even the school also asked us not to complain. I have all the proof," the mother of the child said.

The victim's mother said that the police have registered an FIR and conducted a medical examination of her child. She added that the case will be heard in the High Court today.