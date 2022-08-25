NewsIndia
LU ENTRANCE EXAM DATE 2022 ADMIT CARD

Lucknow University Admit card 2022 RELEASED for UGET exam on lkouniv.ac.in- Direct link here

LU UG entrance exam 2022 admit cards are released for various courses on August 25, 2022. Students can check and download their admit card from the official website--lkouniv.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Lucknow University Admit card 2022 RELEASED for UGET exam on lkouniv.ac.in- Direct link here

LU UG entrance exam 2022: Lucknow University Undergraduate Entrance Test, LU UG entrance exam 2022 admit cards are released for various courses on August 25, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the LU entrance test 2022 can download their UG Admit cards 2022 from the official website—lkouniv.ac.in. To view the admission card, candidates must enter their Registration ID and password.

Candidates can view exam details such as name, roll number, exam date, time, location, and other test-related instructions. Candidates taking the exam will be asked to have their admit card as well as valid ID evidence with them. ALSO READ: ICSI CS Results 2022: CS Professional Results DECLARED at icsi.edu- Direct link here

LU UG Entrance Exam 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Go to the official website--lkouniv.ac.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the download admit card link for the UG admission test
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login page
  • Key in your Registration ID and password and submit the details
  • LU UGET admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Check details and download your admit card
  • Take a print out for future references

LU UG Admit Card 2022; direct link here

The Lucknow University entrance exam 2022 will be held for a variety of disciplines from August 27, 2022 to September 4, 2022. The LU entrance exam test centres are all in Lucknow. According to the official UGCET website, the 2022 scheduled exams will be held in two sessions. Exams for the first shift will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., while exams for the second shift will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

 

Live Tv

lu entrance exam date 2022 admit cardlu entrance admit card 2022lu entrance admit card 2022 downloadlu pg entrance exam admit card 2022lu admit card 2022 downloadlu admit card 2022 entranceLucknow Universitylucknow university admit card 2022lucknow university entrance examlucknow university admit card 2022 entrancelucknow university ug admit card 2022lucknow university pg admit card 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?