LU UG entrance exam 2022: Lucknow University Undergraduate Entrance Test, LU UG entrance exam 2022 admit cards are released for various courses on August 25, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the LU entrance test 2022 can download their UG Admit cards 2022 from the official website—lkouniv.ac.in. To view the admission card, candidates must enter their Registration ID and password.

Candidates can view exam details such as name, roll number, exam date, time, location, and other test-related instructions. Candidates taking the exam will be asked to have their admit card as well as valid ID evidence with them.

LU UG Entrance Exam 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--lkouniv.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the download admit card link for the UG admission test

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Key in your Registration ID and password and submit the details

LU UGET admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check details and download your admit card

Take a print out for future references

The Lucknow University entrance exam 2022 will be held for a variety of disciplines from August 27, 2022 to September 4, 2022. The LU entrance exam test centres are all in Lucknow. According to the official UGCET website, the 2022 scheduled exams will be held in two sessions. Exams for the first shift will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., while exams for the second shift will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.