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Ludhiana: Day before state tournament, teen handball player killed in road accident

 Her family said the trailer was carrying around 20 tons of load. CCTV footage of the accident has been reported.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
Ludhiana: Day before state tournament, teen handball player killed in road accident

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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