/Ludhiana: Day before state tournament, teen handball player killed in road accident

A 14-year-old handball player died on Monday evening after she fell off a scooter on Jassian Road and was run over by a tractor-trailer carrying bricks, a day before she was due to play at a state-level tournament.
The girl, Anshika Rai, was a Class 9 student of Alpine School. She was on her way to school for a practice session, riding pillion with a relative. She was supposed to travel to Bathinda on Tuesday for the state meet.
Jagatpuri police post in-charge ASI Sukhwinder Singh said the accident happened near Bhalwan Da Dhaba. According to police, another two-wheeler was coming from the opposite side at high speed while the loaded tractor-trailer was passing. Both riders braked suddenly as the vehicles drew close, and Anshika lost her balance and fell onto the road, where the trailer ran over her.
She was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital but died during treatment. Reports say she suffered severe head injuries. Her family said the trailer was carrying around 20 tons of load. CCTV footage of the accident has been reported.
Anshika had been training for the tournament and was regarded as a promising player. Police have taken the CCTV footage into custody and initiated an investigation.
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