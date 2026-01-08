Ludhiana Man Washes Potatoes In Washing Machine: Viral 'Desi Jugaad' Video Sparks Internet Debate

In a shocking display of what one might call "Desi Jugaad" (improvisational innovation), a video has gone viral on websites like YouTube, featuring an elderly man washing a group of mud-laden new potatoes in a home washing machine. With an astonishing number of views on so many websites, one might say that watching people do odd household chores is a provocation to the masses.

The Potato Laundry: The 'Jugaad' System In Action

Moreover, new potatoes usually have a thick layer of soil sticking to them. It becomes a daunting task to clean them. In a bid to cut the expense of using the scrubber daily, the man in the video opted to make use of his kitchen appliance. The video is shared through the Instagram handle @narang_vlogs97_.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Process: He puts potatoes inside the drum of a washing machine, adds water, and sets it to spin.

The Result: After such a short cycle, he is able to fetch completely clean and mud-free potatoes. “Just look how clean they are. You can do this too,” he says proudly.

Netizens React: Genius Or Disaster?

The video has already gone viral with more than 29,000 likes and 11 million views. The comments section is a battleground between people who are impressed by the creativity and the ones who are frightened by the potential implications.

Several people warned about the potential for the heavy soil and pebbles being caught in the mud to cause irreparable damage to the drainage system and pump. "The machine will break; mud will clog the internal pipes," one of the skeptics warned.

The Hygienists: Some others were worried about the hygiene of the vegetable washings using a drum that had been used for soiled clothes.

Experts Caution: Do Not Attempt At Home

Though it appears quite impressive, experts have some warnings against this hack because of several reasons:

Damage to the Appliances: Domestic clothes washers are made for delicate fabrics. The weight and friction from hard potatoes can destroy balance in the spinning drum and the soil can damage the motor.

Hygiene Risks: There could be residues of either laundry detergent or fabric softener left inside the machine. These chemicals may leach into the porous surface of the potatoes.

ALSO READ | Umair Viral Video 7:11: The Truth Behind The 7 Minute 11 Second Pakistan Viral Clip & Fact Check