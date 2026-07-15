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Ludhiana tops beneficiary list under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana: Punjab Government

The AAP government said that population size remains one of the key reasons behind the higher enrolment numbers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Ludhiana tops beneficiary list under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana: Punjab Government
Image Credit: X/Bhagwant Mann

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