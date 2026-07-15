/Ludhiana tops beneficiary list under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana: Punjab Government

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government on Wednesday said that Ludhiana has emerged as the district with the highest number of beneficiaries under the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government's Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, with 7.4 lakh beneficiaries enrolled under the scheme. The district is followed by Patiala with 5.3 lakh beneficiaries, Amritsar with 4.9 lakh, Jalandhar with 4.8 lakh, Gurdaspur with 4.4 lakh and Hoshiarpur with 4.2 lakh beneficiaries, it said. Malerkotla has recorded the lowest number, with 1.3 lakh beneficiaries in the state. Across Punjab, a total of 68.9 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme as of July 14, 2026.