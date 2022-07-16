New Delhi: After a controversy broke out over the viral video of people offering namaz inside the newly inaugurated LuLu Mall in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the mall management on Friday (July 15, 2022) in its notice board categorically stated that religious prayers will not be permitted in the mall. The notice put up by mall authorities at several places inside the mall states that 'no religious prayers will be permitted in the premises'.

Sameer Verma, general manager of the mall, also released a statement saying, "Lulu Mall respects all religions. Any kind of religious work or prayer is not permitted here. We train our floor staff and security staff to keep an eye on such activities."

'Lulu mall or Lulu Masjid..,' asks Shishir Chaturvedi

On the other hand, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has released another video of people offering namaz at the mall and called the mall LuLu Masjid. Shishir Chaturvedi, spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, while releasing another new video of Namaz said that, "this is not a Lulu mall, it is Lulu Masjid. A different agenda is being run by buying land here."

He has appealed to the administration to take action.

On July 15, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons amid the row over namaz inside the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow, police said. The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

"FIR registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station on a complaint by Lulu Mall management. IPC Sections 153A, 295A, 341 and others are invoked in the FIR," Ajay Pratap Singh, Police Station Incharge, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow said.

3 people detained for attempting to recite Sundarkand

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday detained three people from Lucknow`s Lulu Mall for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises. According to the police officials, the three arrested people belonged to Hindu Samaj Party. They were detained at the mall`s entry gate.

"Three people were detained from the entry gate of Lulu Mall in Lucknow for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises. Three people of the Hindu Samaj Party were detained at the mall`s gate. Currently, there`s a peaceful situation," said Rajesh Srivastava, ADCP South, Lucknow.

The mall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10.

(With agency inputs)