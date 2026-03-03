Lunar Eclipse 2026: Ever thought why Tulsi leaves are added to food during Grahan? Here's the Reason

As India watches the sky darken for a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, 3 March, many households are preparing in a very different way. Beyond telescopes and photographs, kitchens across the country are placing Tulsi leaves into cooked meals and drinking water, a ritual rooted in centuries of belief and tradition.

For Hindus, a Chandra Grahan is not merely an astronomical event. It carries deep spiritual meaning. Ancient texts suggest that during an eclipse, food and water left uncovered may lose their purity due to subtle cosmic influences. To guard against this, families add Tulsi (holy basil) leaves before the eclipse begins. The custom reflects a long-standing link between faith, nature and celestial movements in Indian culture.

Why Tulsi is added to food

Scriptural references state that an eclipse can affect the surrounding environment, including food prepared earlier. Tulsi leaves are placed in meals as a protective measure. The plant is regarded as sacred and purifying, believed to counter negative energies and preserve the sanctity of what is consumed after the eclipse ends.

The spiritual importance of Tulsi

In Hindu tradition, Tulsi is more than a medicinal herb; it symbolises devotion and purity. It is closely associated with Lord Vishnu and is often grown in courtyards as a protective presence for the household. During a lunar eclipse, Tulsi in food is seen as a spiritual safeguard, ensuring both physical well-being and ritual cleanliness.

Why Tulsi is not touched during the eclipse

Interestingly, while Tulsi leaves are used to protect food, devotees avoid plucking, touching or worshipping the plant during the eclipse itself. According to belief, Tulsi becomes spiritually inactive at that time, making rituals inauspicious. Leaves are therefore collected in advance and stored carefully for use during the Grahan.

How Tulsi is believed to offer protection

The question often asked is: Why Tulsi in particular?

Ayurveda describe Tulsi as a powerful natural antibiotic. It contains compounds believed to have antibacterial qualities. Traditionally, it is also said to possess anti-radiation properties, with the ability to absorb harmful rays and negative waves from the surroundings.

When placed in food, Tulsi is thought to form a protective layer, preventing environmental contaminants from affecting the meal. This helps maintain both purity and nutritional value. Religious belief reinforces this view, describing Tulsi as the most sacred plant capable of removing impurity.

Scientific and traditional reasons behind the practice

Tulsi is often called the “Queen of Herbs” in Ayurveda. The reasons commonly cited for adding it to food during an eclipse include:

Natural antibacterial properties: Tulsi helps protect food from harmful microbes in the environment.

Absorption of harmful radiation: Traditional belief holds that Tulsi can counter adverse effects associated with eclipses.

Nutrient preservation: It is thought to help stabilise food and slow deterioration.

Purifying qualities: Its fragrance and presence are believed to remove negative energy and keep the atmosphere clean.

What happens during a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. On 3 March, the first and most significant total lunar eclipse of the year will be visible.

During a total eclipse, the Moon often appears reddish, a phenomenon known as the “Blood Moon”. This colour is caused by Earth’s shadow filtering sunlight and bending it towards the Moon, giving it a deep copper hue.

For many, the event is a spectacle of science. For others, it is a sacred moment that blends astronomy with age-old ritual. The simple act of placing Tulsi leaves in food shows how deeply tradition remains woven into daily life, even as the Moon turns red above.