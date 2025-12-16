Luthra Brothers, Detained In Thailand, Set To Deport India Today: Goa Police

After detention in Thailand, Luthra Brothers, the owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa, where 25 people were killed in a deadly fire, will be deported to India on Tuesday, Goa police said.

Upon their arrival, officials from central agencies will produce Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra before the Patiala House Court in Delhi, after which the Goa Police will take them on transit remand.

The Luthra brothers are being deported from Bangkok to face charges for allegedly running the club without mandatory safety clearances. The December 6 blaze at the club is suspected to have been triggered during a fire show on the premises.

The Goa government has formed a special legal team for the case to be pursued effectively.

The case has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years. Investigating officers are gathering evidence regarding all alleged violations committed by the Luthra brothers in order to prepare a strong charge sheet.

Indian authorities have furnished all required documentation to the Thai side, including the necessary Emergency Certificates (ECs) issued after the brothers' passports were cancelled.

Thai Police had detained the brothers from a resort in Phuket on Thursday after India had moved to suspend their passports and requested the Thai authorities to deport them. An Indian law enforcement team is also coordinating formalities for the brother's return.

The deadly fire incident in Delhi claimed the lives of 25 innocent people, including tourists and staff, who succumbed to death, and many others were seriously injured. Luthra brothers, despite knowing that the restaurant does not have emergency exit doors on the ground or deck floors for evacuation in case of emergency, organised the fire show.

(With ANI inputs)