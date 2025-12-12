Luthra Brothers Fear 'Lynching in Goa' After 25 Killed In Nightclub Blaze
Luthra brothers stated that bulldozer action against their other properties in Goa after the fire tragedy was proof that they could be treated unfairly by the authorities.
The day after being held in Thailand, the Luthra brothers, Gaurav and Saurabh, expressed fears of being “lynched in Goa” in their bail application. The duo faced charges of murder among other offences in connection with the deadly fire incident that took 25 lives at their nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane, in North Goa's Arpora village last Saturday.
Owners of the Romeo Lane chain of pubs, Luthras, also stated that bulldozer action against their other properties in Goa after the fire tragedy was proof that they could be treated unfairly by the authorities.
“There is a direct threat to my safety. I will be lynched in Goa. My other restaurants have been bulldozed straight away…We will join the investigation…I shall be prosecuted but not persecuted," argued one of the brothers, through their lawyer, The Hindustan Times reported.
Luthras claim this in their anticipatory bail plea before the court in Rohini, Delhi, which was rejected on Thursday.
Both have been detained in Thailand after they fled from the nation just hours after the fire.
