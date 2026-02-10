Luxury car crash: CCTV footage contradicts lawyer's claim as Bouncers seen pulling out accused from driving seat

Kanpur Car Crash: Close to two days since the incident of speeding Lamborghini ploughing into pedestrians and ramming several other vehicles in upscale area of Kanpur occurred, no arrest have been made. With the arrest yet to be made, new claims have emerged into the case. As per the reported incident, at least three people were injured after a speeding Lamborghini rammed into them.

As per the police reports, the luxury car was reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of prominent business tycoon baron KK Mishra. However, another angle from the lawyer claims that Shivam was not behind the wheel but a hired driver was.

“Shivam was not driving. His health is fragile. An application has been moved before the court and all proceedings will follow the legal process. The matter will be heard on Tuesday," said Mrityunjay Singh.

Police officials also claimed that it was Mishra behind the wheel. Several eyewitnesses also saw Mishra being pulled out of the car after the accident by private bouncers.

As police claimed Mishra was in an inebriated state, his family claimed that Shivam had a seizure behind the wheel, causing the accident.

According to footage accessed by Zee News TV

Video proves the claim to be misleading

Despite the lawyer's claim, a CCTV footage corroborates the witness statement. In the footage Mishra can be seen being pulled out of the car by two of his bouncers.

In the video, two of his bouncer can be seen pulling him out of the car. The bouncers can be seen carrying him away while locals can be heard saying at the background, "keep making the videos".

As per Hindustan Times report, eyewitness has also said that they gathered around the car after the incident and tried stopping the bouncers from whisking Mishra away.

What all have been known about the incident so far?

As per the FIR filed by Taufiq Ahmed, he was reportedly waiting for a friend when a high-speed Lamborghini rammed into a Royal Enfield motorcycle parked nearby before hitting him. The impact flung him several metres away, leaving him with serious injuries to his legs.

Instead of stopping after the crash, Mishra is alleged to have tried to escape. Eyewitnesses claimed that private bouncers travelling in a separate vehicle stepped in to shield him from an angry crowd and behaved aggressively. Enraged locals then damaged the Lamborghini, smashed its windows and dragged Mishra out.

Police soon reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Mishra and the injured man were taken to a private hospital, while the luxury car was seized and shifted to the police station.