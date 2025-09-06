What should have been a night of joy turned into heartbreak for a newlywed couple in Glendale, California. George and Nadeen Farahat were celebrating their wedding on Saturday, August 30, at the Renaissance Event venue, unaware that an uninvited guest had come with the intention to steal.

Security footage captured the shocking moment when a man walked off with a large gift box filled with cash and checks, leaving the couple and their guests in disbelief. The newlyweds said the box contained between $80,000 and $100,000 (₹70–88 lakh).

At the venue, the bald man dressed in black was seen blending in for nearly 90 minutes before making his move. He arrived around 11 PM, wandered through the hall, passed by family members and the couple, visited the restroom, and even ordered a drink—before finally grabbing the box and escaping.

As the celebration was wrapping up, the man grabbed the large box filled with cash and checks and rushed toward the exit. Outside, security cameras showed a black Mercedes SUV waiting. He jumped into the passenger seat, and the vehicle sped away.

What did the police say?

The Glendale Police Department got a call about the theft around 12:50 AM on August 31. The suspect is described as a middle-aged man, about 40 years old, possibly of Middle Eastern or White background. So far, despite ongoing investigation, he has not been identified.

When asked about the incident, bride Nadeen Farahat told ABC News that the couple was left stunned and heartbroken by the shocking turn of events. “As soon as we found out what happened, you know, the music shut down, and everything immediately stopped. I ended up sitting on the dance floor sobbing with my friends and cousins around me."

“It’s terrifying to think that someone would target you during such an intimate moment in your life. It’s just hard to swallow that someone walked in, dressed in black, like a shadow—and took what was supposed to be our special day’s gifts," she added.

George Farahat, though shaken, sought to stay hopeful. “Honestly, the scariest part was that we didn’t know what could have happened. Thank goodness no one was hurt. We’re just trying to focus on the positive, celebrating our marriage, even though this happened," he said.

George and Nadeen Farahat put out reward

The Renaissance Banquet Hall has not yet commented on the theft. Meanwhile, the couple has offered a $5,000 reward for any tip that helps catch the suspect, ABC News reported. The investigation is still ongoing, and police said the man has not yet been identified. Online, many people believe it could be an ‘inside job’.