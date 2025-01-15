PM Modi Dedicates Three Naval Combatants To Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard. He highlighted that these three naval combatants will strengthen our efforts towards being a global leader in defence.

“The commissioning of three frontline naval combatants will strengthen our efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment our quest towards self-reliance,” PM Modi said, IANS reported.

He further added that the commissioning of three frontline naval combatants highlights India's steadfast commitment to developing a strong and self-reliant defence sector.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and two deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar among others were present on the occasion.