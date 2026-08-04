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Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour strike over BHMS registration row

IMA Maharashtra has announced a 24-hour withdrawal of medical services from August 4 to August 5 in protest against the proposed registration of BHMS doctors.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 12:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour strike over BHMS registration row
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour strike over BHMS registration row
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