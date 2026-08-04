/Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour strike over BHMS registration row

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra State has announced a 24-hour withdrawal of medical services from August 4 to August 5. The protest is against the proposed registration of Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) doctors who have completed the CCMP course with the Maharashtra Medical Council. The association said the move has raised serious concerns within the allopathic medical community and warned that the protest could continue indefinitely if the registration process begins.