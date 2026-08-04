/Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour strike over BHMS registration row

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra State has announced a 24-hour withdrawal of medical services from August 4 to August 5. The protest is against the proposed registration of Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) doctors who have completed the CCMP course with the Maharashtra Medical Council. The association said the move has raised serious concerns within the allopathic medical community and warned that the protest could continue indefinitely if the registration process begins.
The protest will begin at 6:00 a.m. on August 4 and continue until 6:00 a.m. on August 5. The IMA Maharashtra State said the action has been planned with support from MARD, ASMI and several specialty medical organisations.
"The Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra State, with support from MARD, ASMI and specialty medical organisations, hereby declares a 24-hour withdrawal of medical services as a strong protest against the proposed granting of Maharashtra Medical Council registration to BHMS doctors who have completed the CCMP course," IMA said.
The Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra State, with support from MARD, ASMI and specialty medical organisations, hereby declares a 24-hour withdrawal of medical services as a strong protest against the proposed granting of Maharashtra Medical Council registration to BHMS… pic.twitter.com/rSMkP9GU8Q— IANS (@ians_india) August 3, 2026
The association said, "It has been learnt that BHMS-CCMP practitioners are being considered for registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council in a manner that is perceived by the allopathic medical fraternity as compromising the standards, integrity, and scientific foundation of modern medicine, with potentially serious long-term consequences for public health and patient safety."
The IMA said it has repeatedly raised its concerns with government departments and the concerned ministry through representations, letters and press conferences.
"Despite repeated communications to the concerned government departments and ministry, including prior representations, letters, and press conferences, the concerns raised by the medical fraternity have not been adequately addressed," IMA said.
The association stated, "Under these circumstances, and being left with no other effective option, the Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra State, has decided to undertake this protest in the larger interest of public health and to safeguard the standards of evidence-based modern medical practice."
The doctors' body also warned that the protest could be extended if the proposed registration process moves forward.
"The protest will commence at 6:00 a.m. on 4 August and continue until 6:00 a.m. on 5 August. And if registration starts, the withdrawal of services shall continue indefinitely," the statement read.
The association urged all members to support the protest, stressing that the action aims to protect public health and maintain medical standards.
"All members are requested to extend full support and maintain unity in this collective action. The protest is being undertaken not against patients, but in the interest of patient safety, public health, and the protection of the medical profession’s scientific and ethical standards," they said
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