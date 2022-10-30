Maan Ki Baat: PM Modi highlights India’s 1st bio-village project, Tripura CM says THIS

New Delhi: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for emphasising the country's first bio-village in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast (October 30). In collaboration with the Bio-Technology department, the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Authority (TREDA) has established the country's first bio-village at Daspara, in the Sepahijala district, about 25 kilometres from here. "I am delighted to see the Prime Minister highlighting and promoting the state's first bio-village, work on which began about two years ago." The concept of a bio-village is environmentally friendly. "The irrigation and lighting systems are solar-powered," according to the chief minister.

Solar power is used to meet the energy needs of 64 Daspara families. The Bio-Technology department has encouraged villagers who were previously solely reliant on agriculture and fishing to establish piggeries and begin goat-rearing. On Sunday's radio programme, the Prime Minister made a special mention of the successful implementation of the bio-village concept in the northeastern state and praised the authorities' efforts. Nonrenewable energy sources can benefit remote areas of the state because transporting electrical energy is expensive and not economically viable, according to the chief minister. “We will work more on solar energy in the future”, he said.

Daspara is one of the first bio-villages that has been developed based on the bio-village 2.0 conceptualised in Tripura to attain sustainable development goals. Work has started for setting up ten bio-village solar hamlets, especially in tribal-dominated areas, to promote solar energy in a big way, said an official of TREDA. Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also thanked the Prime Minister for acknowledging the state's successful implementation of the first bio-village. “Thank you PM Narendra Modiji for recognising the small village of Tripura which is India's first Bio-Village in Mann Ki Baat today. The people of Tripura are thankful for your special attention towards Tripura”, Deb said in a tweet.

