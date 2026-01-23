Mach 5 & Vande Mataram! India’s hypersonic roar on 77th Republic Day

Every January 26, India celebrates Republic Day with tremendous pride and patriotic fervour. On this day in 1950, our Constitution came into effect, transforming India into a sovereign republic. The grand parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi showcases our military strength, vibrant cultural heritage, and remarkable unity in diversity. Marching contingents, colourful state tableaus, breathtaking motorcycle stunts, and spectacular Air Force flypasts fill every Indian heart with pride.

This year marks our 77th Republic Day, celebrated with the theme "Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram" and "Samriddhi ka Mantra: Atmanirbhar Bharat", honouring 150 years of our beloved national song while celebrating India's journey towards self-reliance. The chief guests — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa — represent the growing friendship between India and Europe.

The star of the show

Among many impressive displays—indigenous drones, robotic mules, rifle-mounted robotic dogs, and advanced submarines — one weapon steals the spotlight: India's Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, or LRAShM, making its first public appearance. This isn't just another missile. It's India's entry ticket into one of the world's most exclusive military clubs.

What makes hypersonic so special?

To understand LRAShM's significance, let's talk about speed. Hypersonic weapons travel faster than Mach 5 — that's five times the speed of sound, approximately 6,174 kilometres per hour, or 1.72 kilometres every single second. Imagine covering the distance from your home to a neighbouring city in seconds, not hours. At such incredible speeds, these missiles become nearly impossible to intercept. Current air defence systems simply cannot react fast enough. Today, only Russia, China, and Iran possess operational tactical hypersonic missiles. India has now joined this elite group. Our trusted BrahMos missile, a joint Indo-Russian venture, is supersonic — flying at Mach 3, around 3,700 km per hour with a range of about 500 kilometres. It's already considered one of the world's fastest cruise missiles. But LRAShM takes things to an entirely different level.

LRAShM: Numbers that matter

The DRDO-developed LRAShM reaches speeds between Mach 5 (6,174 km/h) and Mach 8 (9,880 km/h) — nearly twice as fast as BrahMos. More impressively, its range extends up to 1,500 kilometres — that's roughly the distance from Delhi to Mumbai. It can cover this distance in just 15 minutes and obliterate high-value targets like enemy aircraft carriers floating at sea. Think about that for a moment. An enemy warship 1,500 kilometres away — completely out of sight — can be destroyed in the time it takes to watch one episode of your favourite show.

How does it work?

LRAShM is a sophisticated two-stage manoeuvring ballistic missile. Here's how it operates: First, it launches vertically using a powerful solid rocket booster. Then it travels along the edge of Earth's atmosphere before releasing a hypersonic glide vehicle that screams towards the target at five times the speed of sound. The missile flies extremely low, constantly changes its flight path unpredictably, and slips past enemy defence systems before they can even process what's happening. By the time radars detect it, it's already too late.

Indigenous technology, Indian pride

This missile represents true Atmanirbhar Bharat. The solid rocket booster comes from the B-05 submarine-launched ballistic missile used on our Arihant-class nuclear submarines. The radio-frequency seeker — which detects and tracks moving warships even at hypersonic speeds — is adapted from the proven BrahMos seeker technology.

The version displayed today is the shore-based coastal battery model. When placed at strategic locations like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it can dominate vital sea routes through "sea denial" — making areas too dangerous for enemy ships to enter.

Strategic game-changer

Imagine batteries positioned in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. They can strike enemy ships passing through the narrow Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia—one of the world's busiest shipping channels. Future variants with ranges up to 3,000 kilometres could cover the Sunda Strait (between Java and Sumatra) and Lombok Strait (between Bali and Lombok), effectively controlling access to the entire Indian Ocean. Ship-launched versions compatible with existing BrahMos launchers are under development. Air Force and Army variants for striking land targets like enemy command centres and airfields are also being perfected.

Just like BrahMos started with the Navy over twenty years ago before expanding to Army and Air Force roles, LRAShM will follow the same evolution. It has been successfully tested three times. Upcoming trials will refine the seeker and warhead. Full induction into the Navy is expected around 2028.

A proud moment

As LRAShM rolls majestically down Kartavya Path on January 26, 2025, India confidently enters the hypersonic era. This weapon protects our vast 7,500-kilometre coastline and secures critical sea lanes in the Indian Ocean region. It demonstrates the brilliance of our scientists and validates the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

On this Republic Day, as we honour "Vande Mataram", we also celebrate a stronger, self-reliant India confidently guarding its future.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)