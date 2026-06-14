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Macron’s ‘Dhurandhar’ welcome for PM Modi in France on ‘Aari Aari’

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Modi and President Macron held detailed bilateral talks at the beautiful historic Villa Kerylos in Nice.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 10:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
Macron’s ‘Dhurandhar’ welcome for PM Modi in France on ‘Aari Aari’
Image Credit: (Image: IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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