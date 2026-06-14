/Macron’s ‘Dhurandhar’ welcome for PM Modi in France on ‘Aari Aari’

French President Emmanuel Macron lent a Bollywood touch to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nice by releasing a video on social media, including the hit song Aari Aari from Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar. The clip beautifully captured the highlights of Modi’s trip, quickly catching the eye of users online and perfectly mirroring the growing warmth between India and France.
Before sharing the video, Macron posted an upbeat message: “France has all the assets, it lacks neither talent nor energy!”
The choice of song felt especially fitting. With its themes of unity, shifting winds, and people coming together, Aari Aari nicely symbolised the evolving India-France partnership at a time when the global order is changing.
During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron held detailed bilateral talks at the beautiful historic Villa Kerylos in Nice. This was their first high-level meeting since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.
The leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress made across various areas of cooperation. Defence stood out as a key focus, with both sides agreeing to work even more closely on jointly designing, developing, and producing advanced military technologies and platforms.
Space collaboration also got plenty of attention. Building on their long-standing partnership, they discussed expanding cooperation in human spaceflight, space situational awareness, and encouraging greater involvement of private companies in the space sector.
In civil nuclear energy, they explored fresh opportunities opened up by India’s SHANTI Act, especially in areas like small modular reactors and other advanced nuclear technologies.
The personal chemistry between the two leaders was evident right from the start. Macron gave Modi a warm welcome, greeting him with a hug and handshake that highlighted their close rapport.
On the innovation front, Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave, a major event that brought together top startups, investors, and innovators from India, France, and beyond. The summit is a highlight of the India-France Year of Innovation and clearly shows how quickly their tech and innovation partnership is growing.
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