Madani Stokes Row With 'Jihad' Call, Attack Vande Mataram | An Analysis

The recent remarks made by Maulana Mahmood Madani, the chief of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, concerning 'jihad', India's national song 'Vande Mataram', and even the Supreme Court of India, have triggered a nationwide debate. His statements have drawn widespread condemnation and strong criticism from political leaders and sections of the public, raising concerns over their potential impact on communal harmony.

Madani's remarks also reportedly received enthusiastic applause from attendees, raising concerns about potential follower mobilisation. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Zee News Managing Editor, analyzed Madani's statements:

Watch DNA Episode Here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The term 'jihad' traditionally refers to striving for good or self-improvement in the path of Allah. However, Muhammad bin Qasim launched the first Islamic invasion of India in 712 AD, framing it as jihad against Raja Dahir's Sindh kingdom.

Historical Invasions and Terrorism

Muhammad bin Qasim launched the first Islamic invasion of India, reportedly in the name of 'jihad.'

Mahmud of Ghazni is said to have looted hundreds of temples, including the Somnath temple, under the banner of 'jihad.'

Muhammad Ghori and Qutbuddin Aibak reportedly framed the establishment of the Delhi Sultanate as part of 'jihad.'

Alauddin Khilji’s actions in Chittorgarh, where 30,000 Hindus were killed, have been described in historical accounts as 'jihad.'

Recent examples-

Pakistan reportedly described the 1965 and 1971 wars with India as jihad to defend Islam.

Terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir have allegedly carried out attacks under the banner of jihad.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks were reportedly claimed as jihad by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In addition to the issue of 'jihad', Madani is said to have expressed displeasure with several Supreme Court decisions.

Furthermore, Madani’s comments reportedly took a swipe at 'Vande Mataram', the national song of India, urging Muslims not to sing it.