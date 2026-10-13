/‘Made minister’: BJP accuses Congress of having close ties with former CECs’

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday criticised the Congress over its record of dealing with former Chief Election Commissioners (CECs), alleging that the party had given an election ticket to one, appointed another as a minister and made two election commissioners governors.
Addressing a press conference, Goyal accused the Congress of questioning the Election Commission of India (ECI) while overlooking its own past decisions involving officials who had held constitutional posts.
“Congress raises questions about the Election Commission while ignoring its own track record. If you look at Rahul Gandhi’s (Congress’) track record: they gave a party ticket to one Election Commissioner, made another a Minister, and appointed two as Governors,” Goyal said.
Goyal referred to former CEC TN Seshan, who served as the country’s 10th Chief Election Commissioner from 1990 to 1996. He said the Congress had fielded Seshan against veteran BJP leader LK Advani.
“They fielded TN Seshan against LK Advani,” Goyal said.
Seshan contested the 1999 Lok Sabha election from the Gandhinagar constituency on a Congress ticket but lost to Advani.
Goyal also raised the appointment of MS Gill, who served as Chief Election Commissioner from 1996. He alleged that Gill was awarded the Padma Vibhushan while holding the constitutional post and was subsequently made a Union minister.
“MS Gill, a sitting CEC, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan. This was done to reward his sycophancy. He later joined the Congress party and was made a Union Minister,” Goyal said.
The Union minister also cited RK Dwivedi and Naveen Chawla while questioning the Congress’s handling of former election officials.
“RK Dwivedi was made a Governor within two months of his retirement. Naveen Chawla was made CEC by Sonia Gandhi, even when she was not in the government,” he said.
Dwivedi served as Chief Election Commissioner from 1982 and was appointed Governor of Gujarat in 1986, according to the details cited by Goyal.
He also questioned Chawla’s appointment as the 16th CEC, claiming it went ahead despite a recommendation for his removal.
“Gopalaswami recommended that Naveen Chawla be removed, but instead, Naveen Chawla was made the CEC. Ratna U Kelkar was the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala. Immediately after the elections, the Chief Minister appointed him as his Chief Advisor,” Goyal said.
Goyal’s remarks come amid mounting opposition criticism of the BJP, with the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties demanding the removal of incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The opposition has also alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
On Monday, INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched along Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court.
Subsequently, 11 opposition leaders filed a petition in the apex court challenging the ECI’s decisions relating to the SIR exercise.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Registry flagged 14 defects in the writ petition filed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and nine other INDIA bloc leaders, which challenges aspects of the ongoing electoral roll revision.
(with ANI inputs)
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