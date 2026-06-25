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‘Made offensive remarks before’: Seers slam Swami Prasad Maurya’s remarks on Ram Temple donation row

 The UP government formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
‘Made offensive remarks before’: Seers slam Swami Prasad Maurya’s remarks on Ram Temple donation row
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