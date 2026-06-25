/‘Made offensive remarks before’: Seers slam Swami Prasad Maurya’s remarks on Ram Temple donation row

Hindu saints and seers have strongly condemned former Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya for his controversial remarks suggesting that thieves looted crores from the Ayodhya Ram Temple and that Lord Ram could not protect his own wealth.
The backlash erupted which erupted on Thursday, with several prominent religious figures expressing deep hurt over what they called insulting and distasteful comments against Lord Ram.
Several priests also threw their weight behind the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) demand for an immediate FIR in the temple donations controversy.
Dinesh Falahari, petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, said that Maurya has a history of hurting Hindu sentiments. “He has insulted our holy scripture, the Ramayana, our gods and goddesses in the past. Now he has insulted Maryada Purushottam Ram. No one has ever made such offensive remarks before. He has never said anything against Islam. Action under the National Security Act should be taken against him.”
Mahant Deveshacharya Ji Maharaj welcomed the VHP’s call for an FIR, saying it was the right step. “It is good that allegations and counter-allegations are being made, but the truth must come out clearly. Only when an FIR is registered and a proper investigation is done, will the real picture emerge,” he said.
Mahant Bhakt Charan Das Maharaj seemed particularly angry, stating that speaking ill of Lord Ram amounts to insulting the entire Hindu community.
“Action is being taken regarding the incident at the Ram Mandir, but by using derogatory language, Swami Prasad Maurya has hurt the sentiments of Lord Ram’s devotees. Legal action should be taken against him,” he demanded.
Swami Dilip Das Tyagi also backed the VHP’s demand, urging swift police action.
“An FIR must certainly be registered. Once it is done, the investigation will follow and all the guilty parties will be caught. I support the demand and urge the police to immediately investigate these looters, dacoits, thieves, fraudsters, and scammers,” said Tyagi.
Mahant Bhakt Charan Das Maharaj added that the guilty in the donations theft case must be punished, emphasising that the Ram Mandir is a centre of faith for Hindus worldwide. He noted that an investigation is already underway and the truth will eventually come out.
The row erupted when Maurya reportedly claimed that robbers had looted the temple of crores of rupees and that Lord Ram failed to safeguard the offerings made in his name. His comments have drawn widespread criticism from the Hindu community.
Meanwhile, in response to the allegations, the Uttar Pradesh government on June 14 formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
The decision came at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.
A fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the controversy.
The petition demands the registration of an FIR and the constitution of a CBI-led Special Investigation Team to thoroughly examine the reported missing funds, financial irregularities, mismanagement, and other alleged illegalities in the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
(with IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.