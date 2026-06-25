/‘Made offensive remarks before’: Seers slam Swami Prasad Maurya’s remarks on Ram Temple donation row

Dinesh Falahari, petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, said that Maurya has a history of hurting Hindu sentiments. “He has insulted our holy scripture, the Ramayana, our gods and goddesses in the past. Now he has insulted Maryada Purushottam Ram. No one has ever made such offensive remarks before. He has never said anything against Islam. Action under the National Security Act should be taken against him.”