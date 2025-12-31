Advertisement
Made Uttar Pradesh Safe, Attracted Industry, Paved Way For AI, Tech Boom In 2025: CM Yogi
YOGI ADITYANATH

Made Uttar Pradesh Safe, Attracted Industry, Paved Way For AI, Tech Boom In 2025: CM Yogi

The year 2025 will be remembered for establishing new benchmarks of innovation in technology, AI, and data. Uttar Pradesh is forging new standards of forward-looking development, said CM Yogi Adityanath.

Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 11:13 AM IST|Source: IANS
Made Uttar Pradesh Safe, Attracted Industry, Paved Way For AI, Tech Boom In 2025: CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Ahead of ringing in the New Year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday wrote an open letter to state residents on the AI and governance milestones achieved in 2025, urging youth to take a pledge to spread computer awareness among kids in next year. “I would like my young companions to take a special resolution for the year 2026. Awaken 5 children around you about computers and AI. Dedicate at least one hour every week for 'Gyan Daan’ (knowledge donation),” wrote CM Aditynanath in the letter signed by him and uploaded on the social media.

In his letter, the Chief Minister said, “This is the time to enter the English year 2026. The year 2025 will be remembered for establishing new benchmarks of innovation in technology, AI, and data. Uttar Pradesh is forging new standards of forward-looking development.” The reign of good governance in the state has empowered 'Brand UP' across the world. Uttar Pradesh has now become a state of trust for investors, he said.

Highlighting the BJP government’s focus on improving law and order in the state, CM Adityanath said, “Investments can be secure only when society and the state are safe. The state's good governance has strengthened ‘Brand UP’ worldwide. Uttar Pradesh has now become a state of investor confidence.”

Shedding light on future plans on innovation in technology, AI, and data, the Chief Minister said, “Preparations are underway to establish 'AI City' in Lucknow and Noida. A semiconductor unit is being constructed in Jewar at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore. The success of the data centre policy, made with 'Swadeshi Centre, Secure Data’ in mind, is beginning to show positive results.”

“Commercial use of 5 hyperscale data centre parks has begun. The target is to invest Rs 30,000 crore in the data centre sector. Software technology parks have been established in 9 cities. We are also setting new records in drones, robotics and mobile production. Ten lakh citizens are being given AI training through 'AI Pragya'. Thousands of new jobs are being created,” he wrote.

Seeking citizens’ cooperation, CM Adityanath said a joint effort with the government can realise the dream of ‘Viskit Uttar Pradesh’.

