Madhepura Election Result 2025: RJD's Chandra Shekhar Defeats JDU's Kavita Kumari Saha
Madhepura Election Result 2025: RJD candidate Chandra Shekhar has secured a victory by bagging 108464 votes.
Madhepura Election Result 2025: From the Madhepura assembly seat, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Chandra Shekhar has secured a victory by bagging 108464 votes. He defeated the nearest Janata Dal (United) rival Kavita Kumari Saha by a margin of 7809 votes. Kavita Kumari Saha polled 100655 votes.
The Madhepura Assembly seat in Madhepura district is a politically significant, Yadav-dominated constituency, so much so that the local saying “Rome has the Pope, and Madhepura has the Gop” is well known here. Owing to the strong Yadav-Muslim alliance, the seat has largely been viewed as an RJD stronghold.
In the most recent election, RJD candidate Chandrashekhar Yadav secured a decisive victory over JDU’s Nikhil Mandal. Despite his influence in the region, Pappu Yadav also contested from this seat but managed to secure only 26,462 votes.
