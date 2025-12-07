Madhya Pradesh: 10 Maoists Including KB Division Commander Surrender In Balaghat

Ten Maoists of the Kanha-Bhoramdeo (KB) division, along with its most wanted commander Kabir, on Sunday surrendered in the presence of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Balaghat remains an area affected by Naxalism. Therefore, Kabir's surrender and that of his squad can be seen as crucial for the Indian government's resolve to end Naxalism in the coming year.

CM Yadav reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to eliminate Naxalism and said that either they will surrender or will be wiped out.

"Today, our police have done a big job. We pledge that by January 2026, either the Naxalites will surrender or we will wipe them out. Many Naxalites have surrendered. Prime Minister Modi and our resolve is that we will eliminate Naxalism from our land," he told reporters here.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the worst insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh is scripting a new chapter of development as the administration is making extensive efforts to increase the income of people through the 'Aam Bagicha Project'.

With the Aam Bagicha initiative, the situation is now changing, and this wind of change is becoming visible in villages nestled deep within the forest, where livelihood opportunities were once limited. The intent of the government, coupled with the administration's continuous efforts, has sown new hope for a harvest in rural life through orchard-based initiatives.

"As per the directives of the Chhattisgarh government, we are working regularly to boost the livelihood of people in the area. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has given clear instructions in this connection, and at the same time, the move is in meeting the vision of the Central Government's ambitious Lakhpati Didi programme. Our effort is to enhance the livelihoods of people living in rural areas," said Sukma Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv.

The Collector further elaborated that we are implementing the 'Aam Bagicha project' so that people can earn through other activities, apart from agricultural activities. As Sukma is suitable for the cultivation of mangoes and other seasonal fruits, local communities have been motivated to plant Mangoes and other varieties of fruit on the land available to them.

"Collector Sir came to the village, met people and explained to us the benefits of planting mango, coconut, lemon and other seasonal fruits," said local Markam Dula, adding that, after learning about the advantages, villagers decided to go with the idea.