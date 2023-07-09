topStoriesenglish2632899
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Tribal Brothers Held Captive, Beaten Up; 3 Persons Arrested

The incident follows the recent arrest of a man in Sidhi district after an old video where he was seen urinating on a tribal man went viral. 

Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 10:05 AM IST|Source: PTI

INDORE: Police have arrested three men in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district for allegedly holding a tribal man and his minor brother captive and thrashing them following an altercation on a road, an official said. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the police arrested Sumit Chowdhary, Jaipal Singh Baghel and Prem Singh Parmar on Saturday.

The incident follows the recent arrest of a man in Sidhi district after an old video where he was seen urinating on a tribal man went viral. The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh faced flak over the issue. Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Mishra told reporters here on Saturday that an 18-year-old tribal man and his 15-year-old brother fell on a road after their motorcycle skidded in Rau police station area on Friday.

It led to an altercation with the accused, who allegedly took them to a security guard's room and beat them up, the official said. The victims were released on Saturday morning. They were later admitted to a hospital where their condition was said to be stable, DCP Mishra said.

The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

If the involvement of more persons is found on the basis of the video, then appropriate action will also be taken against them, the official said.

