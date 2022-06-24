Indore: At least five people were killed and 47 others were injured after a passenger bus fell into a gorge on the Indore-Khandwa road on Thursday. Soon after the information was received about the incident, the police reached the spot and injured people were rushed to the hospital. At least five passengers died. Out of five, three are female, while 47 were injured in the accident, the police said.

Speaking to a mediapersons, Indore District Magistrate Manish Singh informed that the incident took place when the driver lost control of the bus and it fell into the gorge. "As many as 47 passengers were travelling in the bus. Locals told me that the bus was speeding and while overtaking, the bus lost its balance and fell into the gorge. Till now, five bodies have been brought to the hospital," Singh said.

The bus owner was identified as Gulab Sonkar and the directions have been given to Simrol police to register FIR against the bus owner, he said. However, the bus driver`s condition is critical and he is being treated at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, he added. Meanwhile, Singh also informed that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took stock of the situation and announced Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. Minister of Tourism of Madhya Pradesh Usha Thakur and Minister of Water Resources Tulsi Silawat were also rushed to the spot.