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MP to get 9 new Ayurveda colleges, AYUSH interns may get stipend hike

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced 9 new Ayurveda colleges, launched ₹184 crore AYUSH projects and hinted at a stipend increase for AYUSH interns.

Published: Sep 23, 2026, 08:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
MP to get 9 new Ayurveda colleges, AYUSH interns may get stipend hike
Image Credit: MP CMO. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.

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MP to get 9 new Ayurveda colleges, AYUSH interns may get stipend hike
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