/MP to get 9 new Ayurveda colleges, AYUSH interns may get stipend hike

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said nine new Ayurveda colleges are being established in the state as his government expands AYUSH healthcare. Speaking at the 11th National Ayurveda Day programme in Bhopal, Yadav also launched projects worth more than Rs 184 crore and indicated that AYUSH intern doctors could soon receive good news on their stipend.
Addressing the programme at Pandit Khushilal Sharma Government Autonomous Ayurveda College, Yadav said Ayurveda has been part of Indian culture and daily life for centuries.
He said ingredients and spices commonly used in Indian kitchens are closely linked with Ayurvedic traditions. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government with taking Yoga and Ayurveda to a wider global audience.
CM Yadav said Ayurveda focuses on preventing illness as well as treating it. A healthy life, he said, requires balance in diet, thoughts and conduct.
He also referred to the use of Yoga, pranayama and Ayurveda during the COVID-19 pandemic and said people should focus on staying healthy rather than waiting until they fall ill.
“Why should we look for treatment only after falling ill?” he asked.
CM Yadav also responded to a demand for a higher stipend for AYUSH intern doctors.
He said the matter had been discussed with Higher Education and AYUSH Minister Inder Singh Parmar and directions had already been issued. The Chief Minister said the interns would receive good news soon.
The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 25 AYUSH buildings, hospitals and college facilities worth more than Rs 184 crore.
Of these, 12 AYUSH buildings costing Rs 4.70 crore were inaugurated. Foundation stones were laid for another 13 buildings, hospitals and Ayurveda college facilities worth Rs 179 crore.
CM Yadav also inaugurated the State Composite Herbal Garden spread across six acres at the Ayurveda College campus in Bhopal.
A new Ayurveda college built at a cost of Rs 102 crore was inaugurated in the tribal-dominated Dindori district. The state government said the college would expand access to Ayurvedic education and healthcare in the region.
Yadav also announced that AYUSH Wellness Tourism Centres would now be known as AYUSH Arogyam Dham. The Herbal Garden of State Importance at Pandit Khushilal Sharma Ayurveda College was also opened to the public.
CM Yadav spoke about the link between Ayurveda and the idea of balance in nature while explaining the choice of September 23 for Ayurveda Day.
The Union Ministry of Ayush fixed September 23 as the annual date for Ayurveda Day through a Gazette notification issued in March 2025. The ministry said the autumnal equinox, when day and night are nearly equal, was among the practical and symbolic reasons for choosing the date.
CM Yadav said the first Ayurveda college building in Madhya Pradesh was built in Gwalior in 1916. Colleges were later established in Jabalpur, Indore, Ujjain, Burhanpur and Bhopal.
He said the state government has now started the process of establishing nine more Ayurveda colleges.
The Chief Minister also said the AYUSH Department's budget has increased 16-fold compared with 2002-03. Twelve AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres are being developed at major tourist destinations as the government links traditional medicine with tourism.
AYUSH Minister Inder Singh Parmar said Madhya Pradesh had seven Ayurveda colleges and two colleges offering Homoeopathy and Unani systems of medicine until 2023.
He said nine AYUSH colleges are currently operating and eight new Ayurveda colleges are under construction.
According to Parmar, the state currently has:
He said the AYUSH Department is also working in all 31 districts affected by sickle cell disease and Yoga classes have been started for citizens.
CM Yadav also referred to the installation of a statue of Maharishi Sushruta at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in Scotland.
The college unveiled the bronze sculpture in 2026 and added it to its heritage collection. The Royal College describes Sushruta as widely regarded as the "Father of Surgery" and an early pioneer of surgical practice.
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