/Madhya Pradesh ATS intensifies probe into radicalisation, anti-India spy network; arrests mastermind

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Madhya Pradesh has intensified its crackdown on suspected anti-national activities, continuing raids for the second consecutive day and arresting alleged mastermind and senior agent Naeem Qureshi in a major development in the case. The arrested accused was taken into custody from the Sarangpur area of Uttar Pradesh and later produced before the court, where he was remanded to four days of ATS custody for further interrogation.
He is accused of sharing sensitive information with foreign elements, training Bhopal resident Mohammad Faraz, and planning to send him to Afghanistan. Evidence of jihadist literature, suspicious documents, and calls to Afghanistan and Pakistan have been found. Officials said that during the investigation, evidence, including suspected jihad-related literature, suspicious documents, and financial transaction records linked to religious institutions, was recovered.
ATS sources further stated that digital examination of the accused’s mobile phone revealed communication with numbers based in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Investigators also found evidence suggesting the accused used an application to communicate with foreign contacts. The probe has also indicated that photographs and videos from multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh were allegedly being sent to Pakistan, raising concerns about a wider cross-state network.
Investigators suspect that the module may be spread across several states and could be operating in a sleeper-cell-like structure. Agencies are now working to identify additional members and establish the full extent of the alleged network. A statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said the operation also led to further arrests and detentions. It said ATS arrested Haji Azhar from Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) and also brought a suspect from Nuh, Haryana, to Bhopal for questioning.
The agency further alleged that a handler based in Saudi Arabia was inciting youths for jihad-related activities. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are likely as agencies continue to examine digital evidence, financial trails, and communication records connected to the case.
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