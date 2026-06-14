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  • /Madhya Pradesh ATS intensifies probe into radicalisation, anti-India spy network; arrests mastermind

Madhya Pradesh ATS intensifies probe into radicalisation, anti-India spy network; arrests mastermind

The arrested accused was taken into custody from the Sarangpur area of Uttar Pradesh and later produced before the court, where he was remanded to four days of ATS custody for further interrogation.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh ATS intensifies probe into radicalisation, anti-India spy network; arrests mastermind

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