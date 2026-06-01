Madhya Pradesh begins process to implement Uniform Civil Code, high-level committee formed

The Madhya Pradesh Government has formally initiated the process of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state; Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Monday. A high-level committee headed by a former Supreme Court judge has been constituted to examine the framework for its implementation and gather public feedback.

Addressing the media at the Mantralaya, Dr Yadav said the time had come to move towards a Uniform Civil Code, adding that there was no longer a need for different customs and legal provisions governing married women across various religious communities. He emphasised that Madhya Pradesh should adopt a common legal framework applicable to all citizens in matters covered under the UCC.

The Chief Minister noted that three states in the country, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam, have already implemented the Uniform Civil Code. Following their lead, the Madhya Pradesh Government has now decided to introduce similar provisions in the state.

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To facilitate the process, the government has set up a high-level committee comprising eminent experts from diverse fields. The committee, led by a former Supreme Court judge, will visit districts across Madhya Pradesh and seek suggestions from citizens, including members of different religious communities.

Dr Yadav said the government intends to implement the Uniform Civil Code through dialogue, consultation and consensus. He added that the state administration is moving forward expeditiously under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while ensuring harmony and balance among all sections of society.

Reiterating the government's commitment to inclusive development, the Chief Minister said the welfare-oriented administration remains dedicated to the well-being of every section of society. He also asserted that Madhya Pradesh is among the most suitable states in the country for implementing a Uniform Civil Code.

The Chief Minister further informed that the state government has launched a dedicated website for the Uniform Civil Code, enabling citizens to submit their suggestions, opinions and feedback on the proposed framework.