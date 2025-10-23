Advertisement
MADHYA PRADESH

Madhya Pradesh BJP Unveils New State Executive Team Amid Organisational Revamp

The appointments, effective immediately, were made with the approval of the BJP's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Hemant Khandelwal who was elected as the state unit chief in July.

|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 08:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
Madhya Pradesh BJP Unveils New State Executive Team Amid Organisational RevampImage: ANI

BHOPAL: In a significant move to strengthen its organisational structure ahead of upcoming challenges, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh announced a new slate of state office bearers on Thursday. The appointments, effective immediately, were made with the approval of the BJP's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Hemant Khandelwal who was elected as the state unit chief in July.

Khandelwal, a two-time MLA from Betul and a third-generation politician with strong RSS ties, signed the official order, signalling a fresh push for grassroots consolidation in the ruling party. The revamped team features a mix of experienced leaders and fresh faces, reflecting a careful balance of caste, region, and expertise.

Nine vice presidents (upadhyaksh) have been named: Ranvir Singh Rawat, Kantdev Singh, Prabhuram Choudhary, Shailendra Barua, Manisha Singh, Dr. Nandita Pathak, Surendra Sharma, Nishant Khare, and Dr. Prabhu Lal Jatav.

Four general secretaries (mahamantri) include Lata Wankhede, Sumer Solanki, Rahul Kothari (Jain), and Gourav Randive.

The secretaries (mantri) list comprises nine members: Rajneesh Agrawal, Lokendra Parashar, Jaydeep Patel, Shikhar Bhatt, Sangeeta Soni, Rajendra Singh, Archana Singh, Rajjo Malviya, and Babita Parmar.

Akhilesh Jain takes charge as treasurer (koshadhyaksh), Shyam Mahajan as office secretary (karyalaya mantri), and Ashish Usha Agrawal as media incharge (media prabhari).

Front (morcha) presidents were also appointed to key wings: Jaypal Singh Chavda for Kisan Morcha, Bhagwan Singh Parmar for SC Morcha, Pankaj Tekam for ST Morcha, and Pavan Patidar for Pichda Morcha.

These roles are crucial for mobilising farmers, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes – core voter bases in MP.

Khandelwal, who assumed the presidency unopposed in July after a vacancy since Vishnu Dutt Sharma's term, emphasised unity and development in his first address. Sources indicate the appointments aim to energise the party after the 2023 Assembly win, where the BJP secured 163 seats.

The move follows recent district-level reshuffles, like in Rewa, underscoring a statewide overhaul. Party insiders hail the team for its diversity, with women and tribal representatives prominent. As the BJP gears up for bypolls and national agendas, this executive body is poised to drive the party's dominance in the heartland state.

