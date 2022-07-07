Madhya Pradesh: Clash breaks out between BJP, Congress workers in Indore

A clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh`s Indore on Tuesday night. BJP`s election office was vandalised by Congress workers. A CCTV video of vandalism of the office of a BJP councillor candidate from Ward 20 in the Khatipura area of Indore is going viral. "We have registered a case and action is being taken," Hira Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) DS Yewale.

Live TV