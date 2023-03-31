Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Inspects Rescue Operation At Indore Stepwell Collapse Site, Says 'Free Treatment For Injured'

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday (March 31) visited the site of the stepwell collapse in Indore amid the ongoing rescue operations. The incident claimed 35 lives till now as per an ANI report.

Chouhan said that an FIR has been registered and a magisterial inquiry ordered into the incident. He further said that action will be taken against the people responsible for the incident. "The current priority is the rescue operation. The injured will be treated free of cost. PM has also announced ex-gratia amount to the victims. We have ordered an inspection of such step-wells and borewells across the state," he further said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his cabinet ministers inspects rescue efforts at the site of the stepwell collapse in Indore.



During a ceremony for Ram Navami at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Indore, the slab that was constructed over an ancient stepwell collapsed, causing many devotees to fall into the water below.

The temple was built about four decades ago by covering the square-shaped stepwell in Patel Nagar.

The recovery operation, assisted by the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), is almost complete, and as of now, 35 bodies have been found in the well, except for one missing person.

The District Magistrate, Dr. Ilayaraja T, said that the missing person is still being searched for and that there is a lot of silt in the well that needs to be cleared. Sixteen injured individuals were taken to the hospital, and two were sent home after receiving first aid.

A joint team of the Army and the NDRF worked together to retrieve the bodies from the well, but the rescue operation was initially slowed down by the narrowness of the temple's construction. Witnesses reported that the temple floor collapsed under the weight of the large crowd of devotees during the religious ceremony. The local residents shared that the temple was constructed by placing a slab over the ancient stepwell.