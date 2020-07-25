Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19, goes into quarantine

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chuouhan has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. The Chief Minister shared the information on social media and announced that he has gone into quarantine.

India's total coronavirus cases zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark. The total number of cases in India reached 13,36,861 of which 31,388 people have lost their lives while 8,49,432 have recovered. The total number of active cases are 4,56,071 cases. The ministry stated that the recovery rate is 63.53 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 787 people succumbed to the deadly virus, as there is a huge surge in cases in the hinterlands.