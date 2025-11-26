Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989402https://zeenews.india.com/india/madhya-pradesh-communal-tensions-flare-up-in-gauharganj-over-rape-case-2989402.html
NewsIndia
MADHYA PRADESH

Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gauharganj Over Rape Case

Faced with criticism for failing to arrest the accused, communal tensions flared up in the Goharganj area as the protesters said that the accused belongs to the Muslim community.

|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 10:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gauharganj Over Rape CaseImage: IANS

RAISEN: The rape case of a 6-year-old victim in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh has given rise to communal tensions in the area, as the locals tried to enter the Muslim community areas after reports surfaced that the accused belonged to the minority community. The police are yet to arrest the accused, even after extensive searches have been carried out by multiple teams for the last five days. The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Salman.

Faced with criticism for failing to arrest the accused, communal tensions flared up in the Goharganj area as the protesters said that the accused belongs to the Muslim community.

On Wednesday, a group of youth, after demonstrating a peaceful protest at Gauharganj school premises amid tight security by police, tried to march towards a settlement (basti) area of the Muslim community.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, police deployed at the protest site took prompt action and stopped before they could proceed towards the Muslim settlement area. However, angry protesters pelted stones at security personnel, prompting police to use force to disperse the violent crowd.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prashant Khare said that the situation is under control, adding that the additional forces from neighbouring districts, including Bhopal, have also been deployed at the site.

Earlier in the day, a huge number of right-wing activists associated with different associations holding posters with slogans like ‘Batoge to Katoge’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram’, also joined the protest.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also expressed severe displeasure not only with the police's inability to apprehend the accused who has now remained at large for but also with their “lax response” in handling the massive public protests.

Chief Minister has also transferred Raisen SP Vivek Pandey on Tuesday, and directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to trace the accused Salman.

On November 21, Salman allegedly lured the minor (who was playing outside her house) to a nearby jungle with the promise of giving her chocolate and raped the minor.

The victim was found lying unconscious in the jungle. She was shifted to AIIMS Bhopal for treatment.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

personal care
Get Soft, Bright & Hydrated Lips with These Must-Try Lip Balms
Imran Khan
Imran Khan: Where Is Ex-Pakistan PM And What Charges PTI Chief Is Facing?
women heels
Step Into Style: Gorgeous Women’s Heels for Parties, Weddings & Daily Glam
Zomato
Zomato CEO Responds To Delhi Restaurant Over Accusation Of Blocking Order
Technology news
Tech Showdown: iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15; Display, Camera And Price Compared
personal care
Top Eyeshadow Palettes for Bold, Soft & Beautiful Eye Makeup Looks
Karnataka CM
K’taka CM Post Row: DKS vs Sidda Cold War Intensifies, Cong To Appoint New CM?
liquid eyeliner
Best Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeliners for Bold, Sharp & Smudge-Free Eye Looks
Pakistan
Imran Khan Killed In Jail? Social Media Abuzz As Sister Demands Release
Technology
Apple To Surpass Samsung In Global Shipments For 1st Time In 14 Years