Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA’s Son Booked For Attempted Murder

The son of a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh has been booked for allegedly trying to run over a police constable when he was signalled to stop during late night patrolling near a bus stand in Alirajpur district, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas said that the incident took place on the intervening night of July 12 and 13.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced, shows a black SUV speeding towards two police constables on patrol. As the vehicle approaches them, it hits an electric pole, and the constables jump to either side of the vehicle to save themselves.

"On the intervening night of July 12-13, two police constables of Kotwali police station were on night patrolling duty at the bus stand area. During this, a vehicle appeared and the constables signalled to stop, but the vehicle instead approached the constables at a faster pace. They jumped to either side to save themselves and also sustained injuries in the process," SP Vyas said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Section 84 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and efforts are on to apprehend the accused.

"Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Section 84 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Efforts are on to apprehend the accused," SP Vyas added.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Patel, husband of Congress MLA Sena Patel, claimed that it was their son driving the vehicle but denied any intent to harm police personnel.

"On the night of July 13, between 1:30 am and 2 am at the bus stand, my son was going to drop off his friends. During this, there were barricades and police jawans, and an SDOP (Sub Divisional Officer of Police) were present at the spot. While making a turn, the vehicle suddenly collided with an electric pole on the road, and a police constable present at the spot fell to the ground. He was immediately taken to the hospital and was discharged after first aid. But the police, who accused and registered a case under a serious section of attempt to murder, are completely wrong," Mahel Patel told ANI.

He further alleged that political pressure led to the invocation of the serious charge of attempt to murder.

"We will appeal to the High Court to revoke the section of attempt to murder. It is a politically motivated move. The CCTV footage clearly shows the vehicle hitting the pole, not targeting the constables. This is an accident being wrongly portrayed," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)