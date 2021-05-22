हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhya Pradesh: 'Corona curfew' in Bhopal extended till June 1

File Photo

Bhopal: The district administration in Bhopal on Saturday extended the COVID-19-induced curfew in the Madhya Pradesh capital till June 1, an official said.

The 'Corona curfew' was first enforced on April 12 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and it has been extended several times. The last extension was valid till May 24 and the curfew was supposed to be lifted at 6 am on that day.

According to the order issued by district collector Avinash Lavaniya, the curfew has been extended in the areas under Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Berasia town till 6 am on June 1, the official added.

The essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the purview of the restrictions, he said.

According to the official, the COVID-19 caseload in Bhopal, as on Saturday, was 1,16,481, including 895 deaths.

