Cannibalism horror in Madhya Pradesh: Convicted wife killer arrested for eating teen's brain after brutal murder

A sense of horror and fear has gripped the residents of Samanna village in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district after a man, who was released from jail a few days back, was arrested for murdering a teenager and attempting to eat his flesh. The villagers witnessed the police-caught killer eating the teenager's brain and drinking his blood from his hands.

On Thursday, March 5, 2026, a man named Gudda Patel killed a teenager from the Damoh district. The teenager’s name was Bharat Vishwakarma, and he was just 16 years old. Bharat was visiting his sister in Samanna village.

Ambushed on a bike: The brutal assault by Gudda Patel

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bharat, who was a resident of nearby Arthkheda village, was attacked by Gudda Patel, who was released from jail a few days back for killing his wife. Gudda Patel, who was waiting for Bharat as he was returning home on his bike, attacked him.

The assault: Patel allegedly attacked the boy in a premeditated manner, first hitting the boy with an iron rod and then crushing the boy’s head with a heavy iron hammer.

The 16-year-old victim sustained severe head injuries and passed away immediately.

Villagers witness horrific scene

What the witnesses saw overshadowed the gruesome nature of the crime. The villagers rushed to the scene upon hearing the boy's screams, only to confront a scene beyond comprehension.

"When the villagers reached the spot, they found Patel eating flesh from the boy’s head and drinking blood from his hands," CSP Pandey told the press.

When the villagers tried to intervene and arrest the killer, he allegedly threatened them using the same blood-stained iron hammer.

The standoff: Chased into agricultural fields

Patel left the crime scene and hid in the agricultural fields. A large number of villagers pursued the killer, leading to a fierce battle in which they threw stones at each other.

Police were quick to arrive on the scene and cordon off the field. After an intense standoff that took over an hour, they were successful in surrounding Patel, who was then moved to the local police station.

A history of violence: Released weeks ago

Gudda Patel is a habitual offender with an extreme history of violence.

Murder of wife: Years ago

Gudda Patel was arrested for slitting his wife's throat.

Release from prison: Just weeks ago

Gudda Patel was convicted for his crime but released from prison in January 2026, just weeks ago.

Justice for Patel

The people around Patel, including his victim's family, have expressed their shock over this gruesome crime. In an interview with reporters, one of the members of Patel's victim's family called for the death penalty for him, given the prehistoric crime that Patel has committed.

Police investigation

Police have started their investigation into Patel's motive for committing this unprovoked crime. Patel is in custody, undergoing mental evaluation and assessment of his crime records.

ALSO READ | The algorithm's fatal flaw: Was an AI error responsible for the massacre of 160 schoolgirls in Iran?