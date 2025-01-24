Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2848663https://zeenews.india.com/india/madhya-pradesh-government-bans-liquor-shops-in-17-holy-towns-check-full-list-2848663.html
NewsIndia
LIQUOR BAN

Madhya Pradesh Government Bans Liquor Shops In 17 Holy Towns; Check Full List

The list of towns where liquor vends will be shut down includes several locations known for their religious importance. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2025, 06:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Madhya Pradesh Government Bans Liquor Shops In 17 Holy Towns; Check Full List Representative image

The Madhya Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has announced the closure of liquor shops in 17 holy towns. 
The list of towns where liquor vends will be shut down includes several locations known for their religious importance. These towns are home to sacred temples and are visited by devotees from across the country. The 17 towns identified for the closure of liquor shops are:

1. Ujjain  
2. Datia  
3. Panna  
4. Mandla  
5. Multai  
6. Mandsaur  
7. Maihar  
8. Omkareshwar  
9. Maheshwar  
10. Mandleshwar  
11. Orchha  
12. Chitrakoot  
13. Amarkantak  
14. Salkanpur  
15. Barman Kala  
16. Linga  
17. Kundalpur  
18. Bandakpur  
19. Barmankhurd

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who hails from Ujjain, emphasized the significance of these towns in the religious landscape of the state, especially as they are associated with various deities, including Lord Krishna and Lord Ram.

The Reason Behind the Ban

In his statement to the press, Yadav explained the reasoning behind the decision, highlighting the detrimental effects of alcohol consumption on individuals and families. "Alcohol addiction causes significant problems within families, and this move is intended to promote better governance and improve the lives of women, children, and farmers across the state," he said.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that the closure of liquor shops in these holy towns was a step toward preserving the spiritual atmosphere of these areas. By limiting alcohol sales in regions with a high religious footfall, the government hopes to ensure that these places remain aligned with their sacred identity.

Focus on Youth and Community Welfare

Further stressing the importance of the decision, Yadav said, "We want our youth to grow up in a better environment. The youth are the future of the country, and we cannot afford to let them fall prey to the harms of alcohol." He made it clear that this initiative was aimed at curbing alcohol abuse and improving the overall quality of life for the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK