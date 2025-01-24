Madhya Pradesh Government Bans Liquor Shops In 17 Holy Towns; Check Full List
The list of towns where liquor vends will be shut down includes several locations known for their religious importance.
Trending Photos
The Madhya Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has announced the closure of liquor shops in 17 holy towns.
The list of towns where liquor vends will be shut down includes several locations known for their religious importance. These towns are home to sacred temples and are visited by devotees from across the country. The 17 towns identified for the closure of liquor shops are:
1. Ujjain
2. Datia
3. Panna
4. Mandla
5. Multai
6. Mandsaur
7. Maihar
8. Omkareshwar
9. Maheshwar
10. Mandleshwar
11. Orchha
12. Chitrakoot
13. Amarkantak
14. Salkanpur
15. Barman Kala
16. Linga
17. Kundalpur
18. Bandakpur
19. Barmankhurd
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who hails from Ujjain, emphasized the significance of these towns in the religious landscape of the state, especially as they are associated with various deities, including Lord Krishna and Lord Ram.
The Reason Behind the Ban
In his statement to the press, Yadav explained the reasoning behind the decision, highlighting the detrimental effects of alcohol consumption on individuals and families. "Alcohol addiction causes significant problems within families, and this move is intended to promote better governance and improve the lives of women, children, and farmers across the state," he said.
The Chief Minister also reiterated that the closure of liquor shops in these holy towns was a step toward preserving the spiritual atmosphere of these areas. By limiting alcohol sales in regions with a high religious footfall, the government hopes to ensure that these places remain aligned with their sacred identity.
Focus on Youth and Community Welfare
Further stressing the importance of the decision, Yadav said, "We want our youth to grow up in a better environment. The youth are the future of the country, and we cannot afford to let them fall prey to the harms of alcohol." He made it clear that this initiative was aimed at curbing alcohol abuse and improving the overall quality of life for the people of Madhya Pradesh.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv