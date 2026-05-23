MP weather alert: IMD Bhopal issues severe 5-day heatwave red alert for several districts; check complete list and guidelines

MP weather alert: The India Meteorological Department, Bhopal Centre, has issued an intense heat wave warning. The heat wave will grip several parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next five days, with temperatures likely to remain abnormally high and pose health risks to residents.

According to the latest weather bulletin issued on Saturday, intense heat conditions will persist across many districts, particularly in the northern, eastern, and central regions of the state. The bulletin, based on observations taken on Saturday, highlighted that on May 22, several areas recorded above-normal maximum temperatures, while minimum temperatures on May 23 also showed positive anomalies in places like Chhindwara, indicating warm nights.

The Meteorological Centre Bhopal has placed multiple districts under red, orange, and yellow alerts for heat wave conditions through May 27.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For the period from the morning of May 23 to May 24, severe heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places in Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, and Tikamgarh. Similar severe heat wave warnings have been issued for Datia, Bhind, Rewa, Mauganj, Katni, Damoh, Niwari, and Maihar.

Heat wave conditions are expected in Sagar, while warm nights are forecast for Chhindwara, Balaghat, and Pandhurna. A broader list of districts, including Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Jabalpur, and Narsinghpur, are under heat wave alerts.

The forecast for May 24 to May 25 indicates a continued severe heat wave at isolated places in Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Datia, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Umaria, Katni, Damoh, Sagar, Niwari, and Maihar.

Heat wave conditions will affect many other districts such as Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, and others across the state. Similar patterns are expected to continue through May 25 to May 26 and May 26 to May 27, with severe heat wave warnings covering districts including Datia, Bhind, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Maihar.

Heat wave alerts will remain in force for Bhopal, Vidisha, and several other regions during this period.

The synoptic situation shows that the southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the southwest Arabian Sea, southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin area, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, and most parts of the Andaman Sea.

The northern limit of the monsoon is currently passing through specific coordinates, and conditions are favourable for further advancement in the coming days.

A western disturbance is active as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and neighbourhood, with a trough extending from Punjab to southwest Rajasthan. Another fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 28.

The Meteorological Department has urged residents to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. People are advised to drink plenty of water and keep themselves hydrated throughout the day.

It is recommended to avoid going out during peak heat hours between 12 noon and 3 p.m. Use of ORS, lemon water, buttermilk, and other homemade electrolyte-rich drinks is suggested. Light-coloured, loose cotton clothing, head covers, and umbrellas should be used when stepping out.

Special care should be taken for children, elderly persons, and those with existing health conditions.

Farmers have been advised to maintain soil moisture through frequent irrigation during morning or evening hours, avoid using fertilisers and pesticides during extreme heat, and ensure proper shade and water for livestock. This prolonged heat spell comes as the state experiences dry and hot weather conditions before the full arrival of the monsoon.

ALSO READ | J&K summer vacations 2026: School holidays announced for Jammu division from June 1 as temperatures inch closer to 45°C