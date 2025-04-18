Madhya Pradesh: Minor Girl, Her Lover Stab Husband 36 Times To Death In Burhanpur

The tragic incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur after a 25-year-old man was reportedly stabbed to death with a broken beer bottle by his 17-year-old wife and her lover's friends, police said on Thursday.

Golden Pandey, also known as Rahul, was brutally stabbed 36 times near ITI College on the Indore-Ichapur highway, police said. All the four accused including the 17-year-old girl, her lover, and his two friends, one of whom is also a minor have been apprehended and are currently under investigation.

According to Burhanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Patidar, the incident unfolded when the couple, who got married four months ago, was on their way back home after returning from shopping and eating at a restaurant on a two-wheeler.

"While returning, the girl pretended that she had dropped her slippers and asked her husband to stop the bike. As Rahul brought the two-wheeler to a halt, he was accosted by the two friends of her lover, Yuvraj. The three accused dragged him and stabbed him 36 times with a broken beer bottle. Rahul died on the spot," Mr Patidar said, NDTV reported.

"The teenage girl made a video call to Yuvraj to show him the body. The accused then threw the body in a nearby field and fled the spot," he added.

The body of the victim was recovered on Sunday, April 13 after which his family identified his body and told authorities that he was last seen with his wife when the two had left the house together.