Madhya Pradesh modifies 'Corona Curfew', check new guidelines here

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (May 29, 2021) approved a phase-wise unlocking of the 'corona curfew' restrictions from June 1, however, the weekend lockdown will continue to be in effect across the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there will be separate sets of unlocking guidelines for the places having the COVID-19 positivity rate above five per cent and below 5 per cent.

He informed that the weekend curfew from 10 PM on Saturdays to 6 AM on Mondays will continue irrespective of unlocking of coronavirus-induced curbs.

"Based on these guidelines and local COVID-19 situation and circumstances, the crisis management committees at the district, ward, block and village levels will take decisions about unlocking their respective areas from June 1," the Chief Minister added.

Madhya Pradesh modifies 'Corona Curfew'

-- Cultural, political, social, sports, fairs and entertainment activities will not be allowed.

-- School, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, theatre, auditoriums and picnic spots will continue to remain closed.

-- The number of people attending a marriage is capped at 10 from each side (total 20). It is mandatory to furnish the list of guests to the local administration in advance.

-- A maximum number of 10 people can participate in a funeral procession.

-- Not more than four people will be allowed to worship at religious places in the state.

-- Government offices, except those involved in essential activities, will be allowed to run in the presence of 50 per cent of employees and 100 per cent of officers.

-- Gathering more than six people at any place will not be allowed.

-- Industrial activities, hospitals, nursing homes, petrol pumps, pharmacies, ration shops, agricultural activities etc will be allowed during the unlocking phase. Taxis will be allowed to ply with two persons but they need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case tally in Madhya Pradesh has increased to 7,77,349, while the death toll stands at 7,959. The state currently has 30,899 active coronavirus cases.

(With PTI inputs)