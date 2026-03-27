Madhya Pradesh: Mother of two killed after protesting against penthouse Airbnb use

Indore: Shock and grief have engulfed the Pandey family after a protest turned tragic. What began as an objection to the use of a penthouse in their residential complex as a homestay or Airbnb rental ended in unimaginable loss.

Shampa Pandey, a software engineer and mother of two, was killed on Wednesday night after being run over by a vehicle during a dispute in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She had stepped out with her family to oppose the issue, but they returned home carrying her body instead.

What residents said

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Residents of Shiv Vatika Smriti Enclave in Indore had been raising concerns for weeks over the use of a seventh-floor penthouse as an Airbnb-style rental, citing safety issues within the residential complex.

NDTV reported, citing a resident that families in the building felt uneasy with a steady flow of unknown visitors, often arriving late at night. “We moved here two months ago, and since then, along with other homeowners, we have been opposing the use of residential property for commercial purposes. It doesn’t feel safe,” the resident said.

In an attempt to resolve the dispute, residents held a meeting with the penthouse owner, Kuldeep Chaudhary, on Sunday. However, tensions escalated again on Wednesday when the property was rented out once more. Residents responded by cutting off power to the penthouse, prompting Chaudhary to allegedly disconnect electricity to the entire building, triggering a heated exchange and verbal abuse.

A resident alleged that Kuldeep Chaudhary had called his son ahead of the incident, saying, “Come, we need to settle this today.” Soon after, his son, Monish, arrived and the situation escalated rapidly.

According to eyewitnesses, Monish became aggressive, allegedly driving his car into people gathered at the spot and damaging the society’s gate before attempting to leave.

CCTV footage reviewed by locals reportedly shows him first hitting a security guard’s wife, knocking her to the ground. As bystanders rushed to help her, he circled back and allegedly rammed into Shampa Pandey, running over her.

Pandey was immediately taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

“Shampa has two young children, who are still unaware of their mother’s death,” a resident said.

Police action into the matter

As per the reports, Police have arrested both Kuldeep Chaudhary and his son, Monish. “We are investigating the case and questioning the accused,” said Taresh Soni, Town Inspector at Lasudiya.

Residents claim Chaudhary owns multiple penthouses in the building and have demanded that all such properties be removed from rental platforms. During a visit to the seventh-floor penthouse, empty beer bottles were found scattered on the terrace outside, residents said.