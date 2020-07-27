Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12th Result 2020 declared: Arts steam toppers list

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the MP class 12th Result 2020 on Monday (July 27) in the presence of State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The results are available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

A total of 68.81 per cent of students have passed the exam. This year, at least 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12 examinations.

Here's the list of top 10 toppers from the Arts stream :

Khushi Singh from Reva — 486

Madhulata Atmaja Basant — 479

Nitika Patidar — 476

Riyanshi Shakyavar — 474

Nirali Sharma — 473

Tushar Sachdev — 471

Manish Kumar Jaisawal — 471

Priyanshi Solanki — 471

Mithlesh Parihar — 471

Prakash Nayak Aatmaj — 469

This year, girls in class 12 have outshined boys. The pass percentage of boys is 64.66% while girls’ pass percentage is 73.4%.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education holds supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 usually in July. However, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class 12 board results were delayed, and are scheduled to be released in July.

The board will announce the dates of the exams soon.