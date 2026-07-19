/Madhya Pradesh police crackdown on Ken-Betwa linking project ‘chita andolan', citing rising water levels

The unique protest, which began on July 3, was primarily led by tribal women from Gond and Kol communities, along with activist Amit Bhatnagar, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike. Protesters employed unique Gandhian-style methods, including 'chita satyagraha' or funeral pyre protest, where participants lay on symbolic pyres to signify they had ‘already died’ after losing homes, fields, and forests; 'jal satyagraha', standing in the river; and 'faansi satyagraha' with nooses around their necks.