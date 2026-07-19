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Madhya Pradesh police crackdown on Ken-Betwa linking project ‘chita andolan', citing rising water levels

Protesters employed unique 'chita satyagraha', where protestors lay on symbolic pyres, 'jal satyagraha', standing in the river; and 'faansi satyagraha' with nooses around their necks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh police crackdown on Ken-Betwa linking project ‘chita andolan', citing rising water levels
Image Credit: Tribals and farmers stage symbolic ‘Chita Satyagraha’, ‘Jal Satyagraha’ and ‘Faansi Satyagraha’ against the Ken-Betwa Link Project demanding adequate compensation, rehabilitation in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh (IANS)

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