Madhya Pradesh: Two Children Electrocuted At Durga Puja Pandal In Jabalpur

In a shocking incident, two young children were electrocuted to death at a Durga Puja pandal in Jabalpur’s Bargi Hills area on Wednesday night. The victims, aged six and ten, died after coming into contact with a chandelier used in the pandal’s electrical decorations.

The incident occurred around 9 pm when the children had gone to attend the aarti at the Durga pandal, located in front of the chief engineer’s office. Panic erupted among devotees present at the venue.

The children were rushed to the hospital, but doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, registered a case, and have launched an investigation.

Additionally, District Collector Raghavendra Singh has constituted a three-member team, led by Gorakhpur SDM Anurag Singh, to investigate the incident. The team has been directed to determine the cause and submit its report within three days.

Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh expressed condolences to the bereaved families and instructed the Red Cross to provide Rs 2 lakh in assistance to each affected family.

