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NewsIndiaMadhya Pradesh weather alert: Hailstorm and 60 kmph winds to lash Seoni, Bhopal, and 20+ Districts; IMD issues warning
MADHYA PRADESH WEATHER

Madhya Pradesh weather alert: Hailstorm and 60 kmph winds to lash Seoni, Bhopal, and 20+ Districts; IMD issues warning

Madhya Pradesh weather alert: The Meteorological Centre in Bhopal has issued a severe weather warning for Madhya Pradesh. Expect thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms with wind speeds up to 60 kmph across Seoni, Bhopal, Gwalior, and other districts in the next 24 hours.

|Last Updated: May 05, 2026, 11:21 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Madhya Pradesh weather alert: Hailstorm and 60 kmph winds to lash Seoni, Bhopal, and 20+ Districts; IMD issues warningWomen holding umbrellas during heavy rainfall. (Photo: IANS)

Madhya Pradesh weather alert: A spell of turbulent weather is set to grip Madhya Pradesh, with the Meteorological Centre in Bhopal warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and strong winds across several districts over the next 24 hours. 

Moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning and hail, accompanied by wind speeds up to 60 km/h, is likely to occur over Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Kanha, Dindori, Anuppur, Amarkantak, South Umaria, South Shahdol, East Gwalior, AP and Bhind.

Light thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Morena, West Gwalior, Datia, North Umaria, North Shahdol, Chhatarpur, South Sidhi, and South Shahdol during evening hours.

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According to the bulletin issued on Tuesday, gusty winds reaching 50–60 kmph may strike parts of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Barwani, Dhar, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Rewa, Satna, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Panna, Sagar, and other districts.

Winds of 40–50 km/h are also forecast in areas including Indore, Shajapur, Jabalpur, Mandla, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, and Damoh. Hailstorms are likely in Khandwa, Khargone, Datia, Singrauli, Sidhi, Shahdol, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

The IMD bulletin highlights that hailstorms may damage standing crops, fruits, vegetables, and fragile structures. Farmers have been advised to take protective measures such as covering crops or harvesting early where possible. Livestock should be sheltered, and vehicles kept under cover to avoid damage. Citizens are urged to remain indoors during thunderstorms, unplug electrical appliances, and avoid sheltering under trees or near power lines.

The synoptic situation shows a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Kashmir and adjoining areas, with troughs extending across Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. These systems are expected to sustain storm activity across the state until May 9.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from May 10, which could further influence weather patterns in northern India.

With gusty winds, lightning, and hail predicted in multiple districts, residents are advised to stay alert and follow official advisories. The IMD has stressed that precautions are essential to minimise risks to life, property, and agriculture during this volatile weather phase.

ALSO READ | Delhi weather alert: Severe hailstorm lashes Dwarka, IGI Airport; flights diverted as temperatures plunge 7°C

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