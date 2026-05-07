MP weather update: Thunderstorm alert for 11 districts while heatwave intensifies in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur

MP weather update: The Meteorological Centre in Bhopal has reported a sharp contrast in weather conditions across Madhya Pradesh. While thunderstorms and rainfall were recorded at isolated places in the Gwalior, Chambal, and Jabalpur divisions over the past 24 hours, most other regions remained dry.

The weather office in Bhopal has predicted that moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and wind speeds of up to 60 kmph are likely over Sheopur Kalan, Kuno National Park, and southern parts of Morena district during the evening hours on Thursday.

Light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely over Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Pench, southern parts of the Seoni district, western parts of the Gwalior district, Shivpuri, and northern parts of the Guna district.

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Maximum temperatures showed little change but remained significantly below normal in several divisions.

Gwalior and Rewa districts recorded departures of up to 5.8 degrees Celsius below normal, while the Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur divisions reported temperatures ranging from 1.6 to 2.9 degrees below average.

Minimum temperatures also dipped, with Bhopal recording temperatures 5.3 degrees below normal. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Amarkantak at 16.1 degrees Celsius, while Sheopur registered the highest minimum temperature at 26.2 degrees Celsius, according to the weather bulletin issued on Thursday.

Narsinghpur recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature at 42.2 degrees Celsius, while Amarkantak remained the coolest place at 33 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall was recorded in Gohad (9.5 mm), Balaghat (9.4 mm), and Waraseoni (7.2 mm). Gusty winds reached 67 kmph at Gwalior Airport and 30 kmph in Betul.

Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph in 11 districts, including Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and Mauganj.

These regions are expected to experience spells of rain and strong winds on Thursday. The department attributed the turbulent weather conditions to the combined impact of a western disturbance, cyclonic circulation, and a trough line. Meanwhile, heat conditions continue to trouble residents in most other districts.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to 42-43 degrees Celsius in 44 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur.

A rapid rise in temperatures has specifically been forecast for Niwari, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Neemuch, and Mandsaur districts.

Meteorologists have warned that while thunderstorms and light rain may persist in northern and eastern districts for the next two days, the intensity of heat is likely to increase significantly from May 9 and 10.

A fresh weather system is likely to become active from May 10, with its impact becoming more visible over the subsequent two days. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure during peak afternoon hours as the state braces for a mix of thunderstorms in some regions and intensifying heat in others.

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