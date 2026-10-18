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Gwalior temple tragedy: 8 police personnel suspended after 15 killed

Gwalior temple tragedy: 8 police personnel suspended after 15 killed

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Gwalior temple tragedy: 8 police personnel suspended after 15 killed
Image Credit: ANI. Visuals of the crushed truck and bereaved families sitting outside the post-mortem house after the Sheetla Mata Mandir truck accident.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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