/Gwalior temple tragedy: 8 police personnel suspended after 15 killed

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered the removal of Gwalior City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadauria and the suspension of eight police personnel after at least 15 devotees were killed when a truck crashed into worshippers outside the Sheetla Mata Temple. The action was taken over alleged lapses in traffic and security arrangements after the heavy vehicle entered a road where movement was restricted for the large Navratri gathering.