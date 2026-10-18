/Gwalior temple tragedy: 8 police personnel suspended after 15 killed

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered the removal of Gwalior City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadauria and the suspension of eight police personnel after at least 15 devotees were killed when a truck crashed into worshippers outside the Sheetla Mata Temple. The action was taken over alleged lapses in traffic and security arrangements after the heavy vehicle entered a road where movement was restricted for the large Navratri gathering.
"Negligence concerning public safety will not be tolerated at any level," CM Yadav said in a post on X. He also ordered a detailed inquiry and a review of security and traffic arrangements to prevent a recurrence.
Police said the accident occurred at around 1.30 am when devotees were heading towards the Sheetla Mata Temple. The paddy-laden truck was travelling from the Chhinor direction on a steep approach road, where heavy vehicles had been restricted because of the crowds.
The truck reportedly crossed a police barricade before losing control while moving downhill. It hit worshippers and roadside stalls before crashing into the temple’s entrance gate and outer wall.
Part of the wall collapsed, trapping several people under debris. Residents and police personnel pulled out the victims and shifted them to hospitals.
Early reports had put the death toll at 14, but later accounts said at least 15 people had died. More than two dozen people were injured, including two policemen. Officials said the casualty figures were being updated.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered the removal of Jhansi Road City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadauria from his post. Eight other police personnel were suspended.
Those suspended include Jhansi Road Station House Officer Shakti Singh Yadav, Antri SHO Gitesh Sharma, Jhansi Road traffic SHO Abhishek Raghuvanshi and Traffic Inspector Raghavendra Jadon.
Head Constable Sushil Dwivedi and constables Kishan Khanna, Anil Jaitpuria and Pawan Sengar were also suspended.
Officials said the suspensions were administrative measures and that investigators were yet to establish the full circumstances of the crash.
The inquiry will examine how the truck entered the restricted road despite police checkpoints and barricades. Eyewitnesses questioned why the heavy vehicle was allowed on the approach road during the religious gathering.
Police are also looking into whether a mechanical fault led to the driver losing control of the vehicle.
The truck driver, Dilbagh Singh, and owner Mohit Singh have been arrested, according to reports on Sunday. A Regional Transport Office team has been asked to inspect the vehicle.
The Madhya Pradesh government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each deceased person, Rs 2 lakh for each seriously injured person and Rs 50,000 for others injured in the accident.
The state government also promised free treatment for all those injured in the crash.
Families of the victims are from Gwalior, Shivpuri and Sheopur districts. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed ministers Edal Singh Kansana and Rakesh Shukla to visit Gwalior and review relief and assistance measures. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
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