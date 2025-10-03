Madras High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Karur Stampede, Blasts Vijay And TVK Leaders

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday strongly criticized leaders of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the Karur stampede, noting that party chief Vijay had "fled from the scene."

Justice Senthilkumar remarked that the incident, which claimed 41 lives, had been poorly managed and reflected the “mindset” of the actor-politician. The bench raised questions about the responsibility of both the organisers and the police, asking, "As an event organiser, don’t you have any responsibility?"

Additionally, the court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by senior IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the stampede, while reserving orders on anticipatory bail petitions filed by TVK leaders Bussy Anand and CTR Nirmal Kumar. Additionally, Justice Senthilkumar dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of TVK district secretary N Sathish Kumar, questioning the party’s failure to control the crowd during Vijay’s roadshow.

Government Advocate S Santhosh informed the court that nine FIRs had been filed against party members, including the district secretary, for causing damage to public property.

Madras HC Refuses BJP Councillor's Plea Seeking CBI Probe

Meanwhile, the principal bench of the Madras High Court declined an urgent hearing of a plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party Chennai West Mambalam councillor Uma Anandhan, who had sought a CBI investigation into the September 27 Karur stampede. The tragic incident occurred during a public rally led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, resulting in 41 deaths and several injuries.

The vacation bench comprising Justice P Velmurugan and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the petitioner to approach the Madurai bench of the High Court, as the matter falls within its jurisdiction.

Additionally, the bench issued an interim injunction barring political parties from organizing public rallies or events on state and national highways in Tamil Nadu until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are put in place.

Karur Stampede Tragedy

The stampede, which occurred on September 27 during a public rally led by Vijay, left 41 people dead and several others injured. Preliminary reports suggest lapses in crowd management were a key factor in the chaos.

Following the incident, Actor-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has put off his statewide public meetings for the next two weeks in the wake of the stampede tragedy.

Vijay claimed that the tragic incident was part of a conspiracy, while Chief Minister MK Stalin accused opposition parties of attempting to use the tragedy for political advantage.

