Madras HC seeks ECI response on PIL alleging TVK used children for poll campaigning

The Madras High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had used children to influence voters during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

A division bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and V. Lakshminarayanan heard the petition filed by advocate Vasuki and raised questions regarding the legal implications of alleged electoral misconduct by political parties.

During the hearing, the bench orally questioned whether a political party itself could face disqualification for corrupt practices under election laws.

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"The candidate can be disqualified, but can a party be disqualified?” the court asked while seeking clarification on the legal position.

Counsel appearing for the petitioner argued that the case involved allegations relating to "vote-for-money" practices and the use of children as instruments of electoral influence.

The petitioner also pointed out that after the election results, TVK President Vijay had publicly thanked children during his address, which was cited as an indication of their involvement during the campaign.

The court noted that the allegations required closer examination and directed the Election Commission to provide instructions and its response on the matter.

"Matter requires some investigation. Get instructions," it told counsel representing the ECI.

The petition alleged that the integrity and fairness of the electoral process during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections had been compromised by instances of electoral bribery, undue influence, and the alleged exploitation of children for political campaigning.

A specific reference was made to a public meeting held at the YMCA Grounds in Chennai on April 21, where Vijay was alleged to have called upon children to influence their parents regarding voting preferences.

According to the plea, the speech subsequently circulated widely through print, electronic, and social media platforms. The petitioner further claimed that videos emerged online showing children attempting to emotionally influence parents and grandparents on voting choices.

The plea also referred to previous Election Commission communications issued in 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2017, which had emphasised that children should not be involved in election-related activities, campaigns, rallies, or propaganda.

Apart from allegations against the TVK, the petition also raised concerns regarding alleged cash-for-votes practices involving the DMK and AIADMK in several constituencies and sought a time-bound independent inquiry by the Election Commission and the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer into the alleged electoral violations.

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